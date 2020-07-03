Best songs of choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan’s most successful collaboration were with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan’s most successful collaboration were with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai today. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Madhuri Dixit had once said that Saroj Khan taught her how to do Bollywood dancing. The legendary choreographer, credited with giving Hindi films some of the most iconic dance numbers, will be remembered for her choreography, which was a blend of folk, classical and modern.

Here’s a playlist of the best choreographed songs of Saroj Khan.

Ek Do Teen – Tezaab (1988)

Hawa Hawai – Mr. India (1987)

Dola Re – Devdas (2002)

Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai – Sailaab (1990)

Kaate Nahi Kat Te – Mr. India (1987)

Tamma Tamma Loge – Thanedaar (1990)

Nimbooda – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1994)

Dhak Dhak – Beta (1992)

Mere Hathon Me Nau Nau Chudiyan – Chandni (1989)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen – Baazigar (1993)

Choli Ke Peeche – Khalnayak (1994)

Yeh Ishq Haaye – Jab We Met (2007)

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya – Yaraana (1995)

Barso Re – Guru (2007)

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan (2001)

Chane Ke Khet Mein – Anjaam (1994)

We’ll miss you, Saroj Khan!

