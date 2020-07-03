Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Saroj Khan: My first genuine teacher in the film industry

Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Twitter that Saroj Khan gave him his signature ‘dip’. (Photo: Screengrab and Express archives) Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Twitter that Saroj Khan gave him his signature ‘dip’. (Photo: Screengrab and Express archives)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday paid tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in Mumbai on Friday following a cardiac arrest. In a tweet, he mentioned Saroj was his ‘first genuine teacher in the film industry.’

SRK tweeted, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

The teacher who gave the legendary SRK pose to the world #SarojKhan ji pic.twitter.com/RXdHlOmlk6 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) July 3, 2020

As part of his tribute, Shah Rukh Khan also shared an interesting tidbit about Saroj Khan giving him his signature pose The ‘dip’ that the superstar referred to in his tweet left fans intrigued. They quickly dug out an old video where Saroj revealed how she gave Shah Rukh the particular move in the film Baazigar (1993).

The viral video has Saroj saying, “We were shooting in Mauritius for the title track “Baazigar O Baazigar”. He (SRK) goes in front on the lyrics “zameen aasmaan” with his back towards the camera and then he opens his arms, pulls his shirt at the chest and shows her name (Kajol’s name Priya in the film). It was me who first gave him this (stretched arms) action during that particular song. That step is still so popular.”

Saroj Khan’s funeral was held Friday morning in Mumbai.

