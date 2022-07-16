When Saroj Khan and Rekha’s argument left the actor in tears: ‘I feel you have some problem with me’

Saroj Khan was known as one of the most popular choreographers in Hindi cinema all through the 90s. Her frequent collaborations with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit gave Hindi films some of their most iconic hook steps but all wasn’t always rosy behind the scenes for the popular dance master. When Saroj Khan and Rekha collaborated for a song in Sheshnaag, sparks flew as the two had a disagreement.

Later, Saroj Khan said that “the controversy was made out in a way, but there was no misunderstanding between us” as she explained what the controversy was all about. In an old video shared by Lehren, Saroj said that her team had prepared the dance number with a lot of hard work but for three days, Rekha did not show up for the rehearsals. When she arrived on the day of the shoot, she asked for the shoot to be cancelled because she wasn’t feeling well. This caused a war of words between Saroj and Rekha.

“So, I asked her, ‘Rekha ji, I feel you have some problem with me, you’re allergic to me, I call you for rehearsal, you didn’t come, and now you’ve come for shooting but you’re saying you’re not well. So, you either get the dance master changed, tell the producer that you don’t want to work with me, kuch toh gadbad hai (something’s up), you don’t want to work with me,” she said.

Saroj Khan then recalled that this had Rekha burst into tears. “She suddenly turned her face and I saw she had tears in her eyes. So, I told her that I had not said anything wrong to her but ‘I feel you should shoot today’, and she said, ‘Main karoongi shooting, zaroor karungi (I”ll definitely do it, I’ll shoot)’, and walked away to get ready,” she said.

Saroj Khan then went to console her and they had a chat about how everyone has their own favourites and how Saroj might not be Rekha’s favourite. “Now if Govinda calls Chinni Prakash, it’s because he likes him, his style suits him. If Dimple Kapadia calls Chinni Prakash, I shouldn’t mind it. Just because she is my student doesn’t mean she has to call me, no. Sridevi calls me because she likes me. Rekha has got her favourite Kamal, why should I mind it? All the dance directors should not mind it. We have our own students, we have our own understanding, some like my movements, some don’t,” Saroj shared.

Saroj then recalled that it was probably Rekha’s anger or stubbornness that she ended up performing brilliantly. “I don’t think she has ever danced so beautifully. She danced very well, didn’t even change one beat of it,” Saroj concluded.