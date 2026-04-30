Married at 13 to a 30-year older man, ‘Bollywood’s Masterji’ Saroj Khan converted to Islam to give her kids a father

Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2,000 films, won three National Awards, and shaped the language of Bollywood dance for generations. She started working at 3, was married at 13 and worked despite serious illness.

Written by: Jyothi Jha
7 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 06:06 PM IST
Saroj KhanSaroj Khan's life journey. (Photo: Express Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

Some people are born to shine, even if life begins by testing them in unimaginable ways. That was Saroj Khan. Long before she became the woman behind iconic songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Dola Re Dola“, and thousands of unforgettable Bollywood dance routines, Saroj Khan was simply a little girl trying to survive circumstances far bigger than her age. Born into a refugee family during one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history, Saroj’s life was never easy. She was married off at just 13, discovered years later that her marriage was never legal, converted to secure a future for her children, endured devastating personal losses, and fought every battle life threw her way—yet still rose to become one of the most celebrated choreographers in Indian cinema. And perhaps the most astonishing part of her story? Her legendary career happened by accident.

Choreographer Saroj Khan. Express archive photo Choreographer Saroj Khan. Express archive photo

The little girl whose shadow changed her destiny

When Saroj was just three years old, she would often stare at her shadow and move her hands rhythmically in front of it. Her parents, worried by her unusual behaviour, feared she may be mentally challenged and took her to a doctor. The doctor observed her for a while and then said words that would unknowingly change Indian cinema forever: “She is just dancing.”

That doctor, who had connections in the film industry, advised her parents to let her work as a child artiste. And thus, at only three years old, Saroj Khan entered films.

Film star Saroj Khan and Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Saroj Khan and Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo: Express Archive)

A childhood lost to responsibility

She worked in several films as a child actor, including Majboori, but as she grew older, the offers slowed—she was no longer young enough to be a child actor, yet too young to be cast as a heroine. By then, tragedy had struck. Her father had passed away, and the responsibility of supporting the family fell on her tiny shoulders.

Speaking later on Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak, Saroj recalled: “My father had died, and I had to keep the home running. I became a group dancer. I was studying and wanted to become a doctor, but God had other plans.”

Film director Mahesh Manjrekar, dancer Saroj Khan and actress Rekha. Express archive photo Film director Mahesh Manjrekar, dancer Saroj Khan and actress Rekha. Express archive photo

The turning point: Sohanlal notices her talent

While dancing in a film with Helen, Saroj unexpectedly performed not just her own steps—but Helen’s too. Dance director Sohanlal noticed. He called her forward and asked if she knew everyone’s choreography. When she confidently said yes, he asked her to perform the whole song. She did. And that day, at only 12 years old, Saroj Khan became Sohanlal’s assistant. She did not know it then, but the moment would shape the rest of her life.

ALSO READ | Rupali Ganguly calls out Alia Bhatt’s leather ensemble at Milan Fashion week

Story continues below this ad

A love story that became a lesson in pain

Sohanlal—thirty years older to her—became more than her mentor. At just 13, Saroj secretly “married” him after he tied a black thread around her neck. She believed she was his wife. At 14, she became a mother. Only later did she discover the devastating truth—Sohanlal was already married and had four children. Their marriage had never been legal.

Recalling the betrayal to BBC, she said: “I did not know what marriage meant at that time. He just put a black thread around my neck one day and I thought I was married.”

Still a teenager, Saroj found herself raising children while the man she loved refused to give them his name.

Reinventing herself, again

In 1975, Saroj met Sardar Roshan Khan. He proposed marriage. Saroj agreed—but on one condition: He had to adopt her children and give them his name. He did. To marry him, Saroj—born a Punjabi Hindu—converted to Islam and began a new chapter of life with a man who accepted her children as his own.

Story continues below this ad
Choreographer Saroj Khan with her husband. Choreographer Saroj Khan with her husband. (Express archive photo by Mahendra Parikh 10.4.1996)

Becoming Saroj Khan—The choreographer

Even then, Saroj never dreamed of becoming a choreographer. She was content being an assistant. But fate intervened again. When Sohanlal left a shoot midway to travel abroad for another project, filmmakers insisted Saroj take over the choreography of Dil Hi Toh Hai (1963). Reluctantly, she did. She succeeded.

Soon after, actress Sadhana offered her independent work on Geeta Mera Naam, helping her secure her first official break as a choreographer. And Bollywood would never be the same again.

ALSO READ | Inside Dhurandhar 2 climax: 500 litres of fuel, real blasts, and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in the middle

A teacher who built stars

Saroj Khan was never just a choreographer. She was a creator of stars. From training Vyjayanthimala in her teens to shaping the screen personas of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, and Kangana Ranaut, Saroj redefined dance in Hindi cinema.

Story continues below this ad
Choreographer Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Express archive photo Choreographer Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Express archive photo

She also started her own dance academy after realising group dancers needed proper training. That academy would introduce her to a struggling young boy from Virar. His name was Govinda. When asked for fees, Govinda confessed: “Masterji, I travel without a ticket from Virar. I have no money.” Saroj trained him anyway.

Years later, when Govinda became a superstar, he sent her Rs 24,000 in an envelope with a note: “Now I can pay my Guru Dakshina.”

Pain never stopped her

Saroj Khan’s life was marked by repeated heartbreak. She lost one daughter in infancy. Another daughter, Kuku, died at 39. She raised her grandchildren after that loss. Yet she never allowed grief to diminish her commitment to work. Even while gravely ill during the shooting of Dola Re Dola, she continued choreographing while lying on the floor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Quint: “She was in a lot of pain, but she would lie down on the floor and give instructions. She shot for 15 days. Even from a hospital bed after Devdas released, Saroj’s first question was: “Dola Re Dola pe paise miley ya nahin? (Did the audience shower coins on Dola Re Dola?) That was her passion.”

Story continues below this ad

A legacy that can never be repeated

Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2,000 films, won three National Awards, and shaped the language of Bollywood dance for generations. But beyond awards and records, her greatest achievement was resilience. She transformed pain into purpose. Betrayal into strength. Loss into legacy. Saroj Khan did not just choreograph songs. She choreographed her own destiny.

She passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she continues to live through her evergreen songs. Before her death, Saroj had built over 100 dance academies across India. She told Doordarshan: “I am starting my 117th in Kolkata. It is my dream to have a dance academy in every corner of the world.”

DISCLAIMER: This article provides a reflective editorial account of the life and career of late choreographer Saroj Khan. It touches upon sensitive themes including childhood marriage, historical displacement, and personal grief, intended for informational and commemorative purposes. The views expressed are based on historical records and archival interviews.

Jyothi Jha
Jyothi Jha
twitter
instagram

Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation. Experience & Career Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision. Expertise & Focus Areas Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include: Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg). Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress. Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures. Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture. Authoritativeness & Trust Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.   ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 30: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments