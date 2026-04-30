Married at 13 to a 30-year older man, ‘Bollywood’s Masterji’ Saroj Khan converted to Islam to give her kids a father

Some people are born to shine, even if life begins by testing them in unimaginable ways. That was Saroj Khan. Long before she became the woman behind iconic songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Dola Re Dola“, and thousands of unforgettable Bollywood dance routines, Saroj Khan was simply a little girl trying to survive circumstances far bigger than her age. Born into a refugee family during one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history, Saroj’s life was never easy. She was married off at just 13, discovered years later that her marriage was never legal, converted to secure a future for her children, endured devastating personal losses, and fought every battle life threw her way—yet still rose to become one of the most celebrated choreographers in Indian cinema. And perhaps the most astonishing part of her story? Her legendary career happened by accident.

Choreographer Saroj Khan. Express archive photo Choreographer Saroj Khan. Express archive photo

The little girl whose shadow changed her destiny

When Saroj was just three years old, she would often stare at her shadow and move her hands rhythmically in front of it. Her parents, worried by her unusual behaviour, feared she may be mentally challenged and took her to a doctor. The doctor observed her for a while and then said words that would unknowingly change Indian cinema forever: “She is just dancing.”

That doctor, who had connections in the film industry, advised her parents to let her work as a child artiste. And thus, at only three years old, Saroj Khan entered films.

Film star Saroj Khan and Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Saroj Khan and Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo: Express Archive)

A childhood lost to responsibility

She worked in several films as a child actor, including Majboori, but as she grew older, the offers slowed—she was no longer young enough to be a child actor, yet too young to be cast as a heroine. By then, tragedy had struck. Her father had passed away, and the responsibility of supporting the family fell on her tiny shoulders.

Speaking later on Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak, Saroj recalled: “My father had died, and I had to keep the home running. I became a group dancer. I was studying and wanted to become a doctor, but God had other plans.”

Film director Mahesh Manjrekar, dancer Saroj Khan and actress Rekha. Express archive photo Film director Mahesh Manjrekar, dancer Saroj Khan and actress Rekha. Express archive photo

The turning point: Sohanlal notices her talent

While dancing in a film with Helen, Saroj unexpectedly performed not just her own steps—but Helen’s too. Dance director Sohanlal noticed. He called her forward and asked if she knew everyone’s choreography. When she confidently said yes, he asked her to perform the whole song. She did. And that day, at only 12 years old, Saroj Khan became Sohanlal’s assistant. She did not know it then, but the moment would shape the rest of her life.

ALSO READ | Rupali Ganguly calls out Alia Bhatt’s leather ensemble at Milan Fashion week

Story continues below this ad

A love story that became a lesson in pain

Sohanlal—thirty years older to her—became more than her mentor. At just 13, Saroj secretly “married” him after he tied a black thread around her neck. She believed she was his wife. At 14, she became a mother. Only later did she discover the devastating truth—Sohanlal was already married and had four children. Their marriage had never been legal.

Recalling the betrayal to BBC, she said: “I did not know what marriage meant at that time. He just put a black thread around my neck one day and I thought I was married.”

Still a teenager, Saroj found herself raising children while the man she loved refused to give them his name.

Reinventing herself, again

In 1975, Saroj met Sardar Roshan Khan. He proposed marriage. Saroj agreed—but on one condition: He had to adopt her children and give them his name. He did. To marry him, Saroj—born a Punjabi Hindu—converted to Islam and began a new chapter of life with a man who accepted her children as his own.

Story continues below this ad

Choreographer Saroj Khan with her husband. (Express archive photo by Mahendra Parikh 10.4.1996) Choreographer Saroj Khan with her husband. (Express archive photo by Mahendra Parikh 10.4.1996)

Becoming Saroj Khan—The choreographer

Even then, Saroj never dreamed of becoming a choreographer. She was content being an assistant. But fate intervened again. When Sohanlal left a shoot midway to travel abroad for another project, filmmakers insisted Saroj take over the choreography of Dil Hi Toh Hai (1963). Reluctantly, she did. She succeeded.

Soon after, actress Sadhana offered her independent work on Geeta Mera Naam, helping her secure her first official break as a choreographer. And Bollywood would never be the same again.

ALSO READ | Inside Dhurandhar 2 climax: 500 litres of fuel, real blasts, and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in the middle

A teacher who built stars

Saroj Khan was never just a choreographer. She was a creator of stars. From training Vyjayanthimala in her teens to shaping the screen personas of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, and Kangana Ranaut, Saroj redefined dance in Hindi cinema.

Story continues below this ad

Choreographer Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Express archive photo Choreographer Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Express archive photo

She also started her own dance academy after realising group dancers needed proper training. That academy would introduce her to a struggling young boy from Virar. His name was Govinda. When asked for fees, Govinda confessed: “Masterji, I travel without a ticket from Virar. I have no money.” Saroj trained him anyway.

Years later, when Govinda became a superstar, he sent her Rs 24,000 in an envelope with a note: “Now I can pay my Guru Dakshina.”

Pain never stopped her

Saroj Khan’s life was marked by repeated heartbreak. She lost one daughter in infancy. Another daughter, Kuku, died at 39. She raised her grandchildren after that loss. Yet she never allowed grief to diminish her commitment to work. Even while gravely ill during the shooting of Dola Re Dola, she continued choreographing while lying on the floor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Quint: “She was in a lot of pain, but she would lie down on the floor and give instructions. She shot for 15 days. Even from a hospital bed after Devdas released, Saroj’s first question was: “Dola Re Dola pe paise miley ya nahin? (Did the audience shower coins on Dola Re Dola?) That was her passion.”

Story continues below this ad

A legacy that can never be repeated

Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2,000 films, won three National Awards, and shaped the language of Bollywood dance for generations. But beyond awards and records, her greatest achievement was resilience. She transformed pain into purpose. Betrayal into strength. Loss into legacy. Saroj Khan did not just choreograph songs. She choreographed her own destiny.

She passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she continues to live through her evergreen songs. Before her death, Saroj had built over 100 dance academies across India. She told Doordarshan: “I am starting my 117th in Kolkata. It is my dream to have a dance academy in every corner of the world.”

DISCLAIMER: This article provides a reflective editorial account of the life and career of late choreographer Saroj Khan. It touches upon sensitive themes including childhood marriage, historical displacement, and personal grief, intended for informational and commemorative purposes. The views expressed are based on historical records and archival interviews.