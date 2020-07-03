Hindi cinema has lost its adaa: Kunal Kohli remembers Saroj Khan

Kunal Kohli remembered the good times he spent with Saroj Khan on film sets. (Photo: Express Archive) Kunal Kohli remembered the good times he spent with Saroj Khan on film sets. (Photo: Express Archive)

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Many of her colleagues from the film industry expressed their grief on social media as soon as the news broke.

Director Kunal Kohli, who has helmed films like Fanaa and Hum Tum, took to Twitter to remember the old days when he “argued, discussed” and even “gossiped” with the woman he lovingly addressed as “Humare Pyaare Masterji.”

Also Read | Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away | Best songs of Saroj Khan

Not just films, Kohli worked with Saroj Khan in music videos like “Chui Mui Si Tum.” The director also remembered that Saroj Khan would bring biryani for the whole crew every time they shot a song and “fed the whole crew so lovingly.”

I lovingly called her ‘HumarePyaareMasterji’.Her loud seeti on set.I would find the shot with the most adaa & make sure she showed that herself,many actors on seeing it would say ‘now how can we match that?’ She had Adaa like no one else. #SarojKhan Hindi Cinema has lost its Adaa — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Kunal Kohli shared on Twitter, “#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you.”

Also Read | Saroj Khan dead at 71: Celebrities mourn the demise of veteran choreographer

He also added, “I lovingly called her ‘HumarePyaareMasterji’.Her loud seeti on set.I would find the shot with the most adaa & make sure she showed that herself,many actors on seeing it would say ‘now how can we match that?’ She had Adaa like no one else. #SarojKhan Hindi Cinema has lost its Adaa.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd