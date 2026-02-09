‘Saroj Khan didn’t like me, working with her traumatised me, says Karan Johar: ‘She was scary, made me run for my life’

Karan Johar worked with Saroj Khan on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he served as a costume assistant.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 10:11 PM IST
Karan Johar on DDLJWhen Saroj Khan made Karan Johar's life hell. (Photo: IMDb/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Karan Johar may be one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the Indian film industry today, but his journey began far away from the director’s chair. He started out as an assistant to Aditya Chopra on the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, working as a costume assistant—a phase he now recalls with equal parts nostalgia and trauma. In fact, Karan Johar has openly admitted that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan “made his life hell” during the shoot. “I was traumatised,” Karan said while revisiting those early days.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan shared a memorable incident from the filming of the iconic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”. While the costumes were primarily designed by Manish Malhotra and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra, it was Karan’s responsibility to ensure everything came together on set.

“At that time, the costume dada was my biggest ally,” Karan recalled, adding, “Manish would come in the morning, hand over the clothes, and leave. I was the costume assistant, and Pam aunty was deeply involved in the process. She would make the clothes and oversee everything, and I would help her. She was completely on top of things.”

Trouble arose when a last-minute demand was made for red scarves for the dancers during the now-iconic ‘Shaava’ step. “We just didn’t have enough cloth. The little red fabric I could find was only enough to go in one hand because there were so many dancers,” he said.

Realising the impracticality of fulfilling the request on such short notice, Karan tried to think on his feet. “To save the situation, I went to Jojo—Saroj ji’s assistant—and very cleverly suggested that it would look stylish if the dancers put one hand in their pocket and held the scarf in the other. I said otherwise it might look ‘Yamma Yamma.’ He thought it was a great idea.”

ALSO READ | Jaya Bachan fought with Rajesh Khanna after he insulted Amitabh Bachchan, says Master Raju: ‘He didn’t want to be replaced by Big B’

However, the plan unravelled quickly. “Saroj ji came and said, ‘Okay, show me.’ She immediately asked, ‘Where is the other hand?’ When her assistant explained the idea, she lost it.”

Story continues below this ad

What followed, Karan Johar says, was sheer panic. “She caught hold of me—literally pushed me—and said, ‘Go wherever you have to. Go to Goregaon, bring the red cloth, or I will not shoot.’ I remember running on the streets of Goregaon with the costume dada, desperately looking for red satin cloth. I was scared for my life. I was traumatised. She was terrifying.”

Despite his fear, Karan was quick to acknowledge Saroj Khan’s brilliance. “She was scary, but she was the best,” he said candidly. “She didn’t like me at all. She was just unhappy with me.”

Recalling another moment from “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam”, Karan admitted his tendency to offer unsolicited opinions. “There was a montage shot where I gave both Shah Rukh and Kajol dungarees. She looked at them and said, ‘Yeh baba baby banke kyun aaye hain?’ I answered back. She was horrified,” he laughed. “She’d be like, ‘Yeh kyun bolta rehta hai?’ because I was always giving my two cents.”

He added that Aditya Chopra would often shoot him a warning look. “Adi would just look at me like, ‘Why are you opening your mouth?’ I really didn’t know better back then.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
South India's most celebrated actress of 80s ruled 4 industries; husband's abuse destroyed her: 'He kicked me when I was pregnant'
Despite the abundance of actors in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada industries in the '80s, her talent was so profound that it was impossible to overlook her.
Jana Nayagan producer approaches High Court seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book written by General MM Naravane (retired), as speaks to media during Parliament's Budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi Police files case over circulation of Gen Naravane’s unpublished book
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement