Saroj Khan dead at 71: You made dance look easy, says Akshay Kumar

National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai today. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.
In a career spanning forty years, she choreographed nearly 2000 songs. Her most successful collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.
Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974). Saroj got noticed after she choreographed for Sridevi in Mr. India’s song “Hawa Hawai” (1987). She worked with Sridevi in films like Nagina and Chandni. This was followed by her long-term partnership with Madhuri Dixit in the 1990s in songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, and “Tamma Tamma”.
Saroj’s other popular films include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya, Lagaan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika among more. She has won awards for Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and others. The choreographer has also judged dance reality shows like Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her last work was the song “Tabaah Ho Gaye” from Kalank (2019) which was filmed on Madhuri Dixit.
Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist"
"RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family.. #SarojKhan" wrote actor Genelia Deshmukh.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote on Twitter, "#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you."
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "An era is over. RIP Saroj Khan."
TV actor Kritika Kamra remembered Saroj Khan too. She tweeted, "RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I’m sure we’ve all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach."
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, "The first song I conceived TAMMA TAMMA LOGE to DIL DIL DIL the first song of my debut film AATISH we’re choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan. Learnt so much from her. RIP Saroj Ji and keep smiling like you always did."
Aahana Kumra tweeted, "You leave behind a legacy Saroj ji....may you #RestInPeace ud83dude4f #RIPSarojKhan"
Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻"
Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter and wrote, "Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan"
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri mentioned on Twitter, "OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP."
Sunil Grover shared on Twitter, "Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace."
"#RIP #SarojKhan. An institution in Hindi cinema. Think of an iconic song from the 80s, 90s and into 00s and she was probably either the reason or the inspiration. @MuktaArtsLtd and @Whistling_Woods have both been touched and inspired by her talent and kindness," Mukta Arts MD Rahul Puri said via Twitter.
Ashmit Patel tweeted, "‘Laaton ke bhoot, baaton se nahin maante.’ Your words will stay with me forever masterji. Thank you for making me realise that I don’t have two left feet. RIP 🙏🏽 #SarojKhan"
Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, "Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the magic of Hindi film songs that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Masterji #Legend"
Remo D'Souza posted on Twitter, "Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam"