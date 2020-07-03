scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
Saroj Khan dead at 71: You made dance look easy, says Akshay Kumar

Here's how the who's who of the Indian film industry is mourning the demise of legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2020 8:33:15 am
saroj khan dance Saroj Khan died in Mumbai today. (Express archive photo)

National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai today. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

In a career spanning forty years, she choreographed nearly 2000 songs. Her most successful collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974). Saroj got noticed after she choreographed for Sridevi in Mr. India’s song “Hawa Hawai” (1987). She worked with Sridevi in films like Nagina and Chandni. This was followed by her long-term partnership with Madhuri Dixit in the 1990s in songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, and “Tamma Tamma”.

Saroj’s other popular films include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya, Lagaan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika among more. She has won awards for Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and others. The choreographer has also judged dance reality shows like Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her last work was the song “Tabaah Ho Gaye” from Kalank (2019) which was filmed on Madhuri Dixit.

Live Blog

Celebrities pay tribute to Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

08:33 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'She single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot'

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist"

08:31 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Arjun Bijlani shared a click with Saroj Khan
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The woman who made the stars stars and dance like stars. I’m Glad I shared the stage with you in this lifetime. RIP 💔. Prayers .

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

08:30 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Genelia Deshmukh remembered Saroj Khan

"RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family.. #SarojKhan" wrote actor Genelia Deshmukh.

08:28 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'We had a long journey together'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote on Twitter, "#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you."

08:23 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'An era is over'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "An era is over. RIP Saroj Khan."

08:22 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'We’ve all tried those steps in front of the TV'

TV actor Kritika Kamra remembered Saroj Khan too. She tweeted, "RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I’m sure we’ve all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach."

08:21 (IST)03 Jul 2020
You taught us to dance from heart and soul: Anupam Kher
08:18 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'Learnt so much from her'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, "The first song I conceived TAMMA TAMMA LOGE to DIL DIL DIL the first song of my debut film AATISH we’re choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan. Learnt so much from her. RIP Saroj Ji and keep smiling like you always did."

08:14 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'You leave behind a legacy'

Aahana Kumra tweeted, "You leave behind a legacy Saroj ji....may you #RestInPeace ud83dude4f  #RIPSarojKhan"

08:00 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'Saroj Khan made dance look easy'

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻"

07:56 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more'

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter and wrote, "Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan"

07:53 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'A master of her art'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri mentioned on Twitter, "OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP."

07:46 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'An era comes to an end'

Sunil Grover shared on Twitter, "Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace."

07:44 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saroj Khan
07:39 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'An institution in Hindi cinema'

"#RIP #SarojKhan. An institution in Hindi cinema. Think of an iconic song from the 80s, 90s and into 00s and she was probably either the reason or the inspiration. @MuktaArtsLtd and @Whistling_Woods have both been touched and inspired by her talent and kindness," Mukta Arts MD Rahul Puri said via Twitter.

07:37 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Ashmit Patel on Saroj Khan

Ashmit Patel tweeted, "‘Laaton ke bhoot, baaton se nahin maante.’ Your words will stay with me forever masterji. Thank you for making me realise that I don’t have two left feet. RIP 🙏🏽 #SarojKhan"

07:36 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'A genius who immortalised stars and the magic of Hindi film songs'

Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, "Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the magic of Hindi film songs that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Masterji #Legend"

07:32 (IST)03 Jul 2020
'Biggest loss to our dance fraternity'

Remo D'Souza posted on Twitter, "Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam"

Madhuri Dixit had spoken about her highly successful collaboration with Saroj Khan and how the later taught her Bollywood dancing. Madhuri told PTI, "Saroj Khan ji (choreographer) knows my problem very well. My problem was that I was a classical dancer..I am trained in Kathak and I did not know Bollywood dancing. When we were doing Uttar Dakshin, Saroj ji told me to learn Bollywood dance. She had told me when we do Tezaab I will have to do a lot of rehearsals. I have learnt Bollywood dancing from her," Madhuri Dixit said.

Mumbai-based filmmaker Nidhi Tuli had spoken to indianexpress.com about her PSBT and Film Division of India-funded documentary on Saroj Khan, titled The Saroj Khan Story. Tuli said, "I was watching Nach Baliye in which Saroj ji mentioned that she had been a background dancer in the 1958 Bimal Roy film Madhumati. It struck me what a long journey she has made. She is the only major dancer to have been present through the last 50 years in Bollywood. She is a living library." Tuli added, "She came from a business family, where they looked down on films. When her parents decided to let her join the industry, they changed her name from Nirmala to Saroj so that the relatives wouldn't find out."

Saroj Khan shared how she reacted when she got to know that a documentary on her was in the works. "I was the first female choreographer in Bollywood. I have won three National Awards, something no other Master has done. And now a film has been made … what can I say?" Saroj further said, "I have been learning from life, never depend on anybody. Whatever you can do, only you can do. Nobody's there to help you. And since I have taken this lesson, I feel nice and relieved."

Saroj Khan had expressed her unhappiness when her iconic song "Tamma Tamma" was recreated for Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. While the original was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the new version had Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Saroj said, "Maybe they felt since my assistant Madhuri Dixit was there, they didn’t need me around. You have to ask them why I wasn’t invited. I don’t mind not being invited….The new version of any of my dance numbers have to be of some standard for them to invite me to watch it." She added, "Varun is a good dancer and I know he will be able to do it [the steps] well, but I don’t know if Alia will be able to match up to Madhuri. In any case, it will be a feather in Alia’s cap."

