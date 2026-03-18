Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ row: KD The Devil director’s wife questions ‘selective outrage’, claims ‘Choli ke Peeche, Peelings seemed fine’

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the film KD: The Devil has received huge backlash over its suggestive lyrics and choreography. After the criticism, the song was taken down from YouTube. Now filmmaker Prem’s wife, former actor Rakshita, has addressed the controversy, questioning why the backlash seems focused on this song alone.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rakshita shared a series of posts. She wrote, “Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people’s posts. the fact is I know what’s written. I know what’s happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn’t matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine, but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

‘One song doesn’t define a creator’

Rakshita also strongly defended Prem, pushing back against attempts to judge his entire career based on a single track. She wrote, “One song doesn’t mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong. Just because some films don’t do well as the others doesn’t mean he is a bad maker… wrong. Do you have the rights to question him? Yes you do have the rights to ask him why, yes you do. Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo you don’t. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?”

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‘People are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films’

Rakshita highlighted how content consumption has evolved over time and audiences today are exposed to far more explicit material across films and platforms.

“Songs are made everyday, bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly. Prem is a Kannadiga as much all of you are. You all have the rights on him, to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work about how gimmicky he [is], let me tell you something today selling a film to an OTT, a channel, is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job. This is not just our story, this is every film in sandalwood.”

Rakshita further pointed out the toxic side of social media, where criticism often crosses into personal attacks. She urged people to maintain basic respect while expressing opinions.

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She concluded, “Thanks for all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here and so is Prem. KD is our baby and we will do what’s right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only.”

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam says he didn’t write the song

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam on Tuesday distanced himself from the controversial lines, claiming that the song was first written in Kannada by director Prem and he was only asked to translate it. “These lyrics were not written by me; they were originally written by director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work and would be censored. But they told me to simply translate the Kannada version and give it to them, and they would set it to the song’s meter,” he said.

NHRC notice and celebs’ reactions

Meanwhile, the NHRC has issued a notice over the song’s objectionable content. Advocate Vineet Jindal has also filed a complaint with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling the track “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene” and seeking legal action. While cine body All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded an official ban on it on Tuesday, the Information and Broadcasting minister Ashwani Vaishnav said in the Parliament that action has been taken against it. PTI reported that the govenment is planning to send a notice to YouTube since the film has not been released and this doesn’t come under CBFC perview.

The Kannada film, which will be dubbed in four languages, is set for release on April 30.

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The controversy has sparked reactions from the industry as well, with Armaan Malik saying, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low,” Onir criticising censorship priorities, and Kangana Ranaut alleging that Bollywood has “crossed all limits with vulgarity.” Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut told ANI on Tuesday, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity…I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”