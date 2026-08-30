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‘Can you be age-appropriate?’: When Sarita called out R Madhavan over his shirtless photos
Madhavan once revealed why he finds his 'national crush' label confusing, comparing himself to Hrithik Roshan. He also shared his wife Sarita's hilarious reaction to his viral photos.
Although R Madhavan is 56 now, the actor-filmmaker remains a heartthrob among millennials, thanks to the discipline he brings to maintaining his physique. Interestingly, the actor-filmmaker revealed last year that he doesn’t even follow a routine exercise or running plan, nor has he undergone surgery or taken medication to stay in shape, unlike many of his peers. Instead, the strictness with which he follows certain lifestyle rules helps him stay fit.
After the release of his early movies such as Alaipayuthey (2000), Minnale (2001), and its Hindi remake Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Madhavan emerged as a national crush, earning the label “chocolate boy.” Even now, his looks attract a massive fanbase, particularly among women, with photos in which he flaunts his appeal often going viral.
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‘Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God, why would I have that appeal?’
During a 2021 interview with Telegraph India, Madhavan, however, stated that he still doesn’t understand why women find him attractive. He also shared his wife Sarita Birje’s reaction to the bare-bodied photos he shares on social media.
When asked if he tries to decode his appeal among women, the actor-filmmaker said, “I am embarrassed! I don’t know why it happens! I am not the hottest-looking guy. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God, and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don’t understand.”
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Recalling Sarita’s reaction to his purported thirst trap pictures, Madhavan said, “My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age-appropriate and not drop these pictures?!’ Frankly, I can’t decode it, but I also don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth… Let me just enjoy it for now.”
‘Is it the fear that people will forget me?’: Madhavan on viral photos
He added, “Now that you ask me, I don’t even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don’t do it too frequently now.”
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Madhavan is most noted for his performances in movies such as Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001), Run (2002), Thambi (2006), Rendu (2006), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Anbe Sivam (2003), Nala Damayanthi (2003), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Vettai (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Irudhi Suttru (2016), Vikram Vedha (2017), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), Shaitaan (2024), Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
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