‘Can you be age-appropriate?’: When Sarita called out R Madhavan over his shirtless photos

Although R Madhavan is 56 now, the actor-filmmaker remains a heartthrob among millennials, thanks to the discipline he brings to maintaining his physique. Interestingly, the actor-filmmaker revealed last year that he doesn’t even follow a routine exercise or running plan, nor has he undergone surgery or taken medication to stay in shape, unlike many of his peers. Instead, the strictness with which he follows certain lifestyle rules helps him stay fit.

After the release of his early movies such as Alaipayuthey (2000), Minnale (2001), and its Hindi remake Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Madhavan emerged as a national crush, earning the label “chocolate boy.” Even now, his looks attract a massive fanbase, particularly among women, with photos in which he flaunts his appeal often going viral.