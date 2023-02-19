scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Sarika says she has been a part of films ‘jahan directors ko kuch nahin aata’: ‘One has to see it through’

Sarika said that there have been times on a film set when she has realised that things are not going to work, but unfortunately, she has to see it through. 

sarikaSarika spoke about working in films where directors aren't aware of what's going on.
Listen to this article
Sarika says she has been a part of films ‘jahan directors ko kuch nahin aata’: ‘One has to see it through’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran actor Sarika, who has been a part of the film industry for over five decades, said that she has encountered her fair share of difficult film sets and directors, but as an actor, she has maintained the professionalism to not talk about it. She said that there have been times when she has realised that things are not going to work, but unfortunately, she has to see it through.

Speaking to Times of India, Sarika, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai, was asked about whether she has been on a struggling film set. She answered in the affirmative, and said that’s why actors choose their scripts so carefully. “Because we are so disciplined on-screen, the audience does not know the reality. Aise bahut sari films aayi hai, jaha pata chal jata hai ke director ko kuch nahi aata (There have been many films where you get to know that the director knows nothing),” she said.

Also Read |Shatrughan Sinha claims Deewaar was written for him, regrets not doing Sholay: ‘There was a clash of thoughts between some people’

Sarika also opened up about her relationship with her two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan, expressing the importance of ‘respecting’ one’s children. “Just because they are younger doesn’t mean we can’t respect them. They too have their own mind and you have to be their friend, they are your closest friend. My daughters are like two friends who I gave birth to,” she said, adding that it is a beautiful relationship, as they’re both of the same gender.

She added that they’re completely different from each other, so it’s as if ‘she has two different’ kinds of friends. Both Akshara and Shruti Haasan are actors, with several prominent films to their credit. Shruti was last seen in the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya and has Salaar with Prabhas in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshara, who made her debut with Shamitabh, was last seen in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 13:26 IST
Next Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘born for this moment,’ Sean Penn says at Berlin

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close