Sarika says she has been a part of films ‘jahan directors ko kuch nahin aata’: ‘One has to see it through’

Veteran actor Sarika, who has been a part of the film industry for over five decades, said that she has encountered her fair share of difficult film sets and directors, but as an actor, she has maintained the professionalism to not talk about it. She said that there have been times when she has realised that things are not going to work, but unfortunately, she has to see it through.

Speaking to Times of India, Sarika, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai, was asked about whether she has been on a struggling film set. She answered in the affirmative, and said that’s why actors choose their scripts so carefully. “Because we are so disciplined on-screen, the audience does not know the reality. Aise bahut sari films aayi hai, jaha pata chal jata hai ke director ko kuch nahi aata (There have been many films where you get to know that the director knows nothing),” she said.

Sarika also opened up about her relationship with her two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan, expressing the importance of ‘respecting’ one’s children. “Just because they are younger doesn’t mean we can’t respect them. They too have their own mind and you have to be their friend, they are your closest friend. My daughters are like two friends who I gave birth to,” she said, adding that it is a beautiful relationship, as they’re both of the same gender.

She added that they’re completely different from each other, so it’s as if ‘she has two different’ kinds of friends. Both Akshara and Shruti Haasan are actors, with several prominent films to their credit. Shruti was last seen in the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya and has Salaar with Prabhas in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshara, who made her debut with Shamitabh, was last seen in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu.