scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Sarika says her ‘money ran out’ during lockdown, when she was making less than Rs 3000 doing theatre

Sarika said that she would've liked to return to films earlier, but her return was delayed because of the pandemic.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 1:24:34 pm
Sarika will next be seen in Modern Love: Mumbai.

Sarika said that she was compelled to take a step back from film roles for several years because she just wasn’t getting good enough offers. She didn’t anticipate that her sabbatical would be extended because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, and made the decision to return because her ‘money ran out’.

In an interview with News18, Sarika said that she spent a wonderful five years doing theatre, but had to return to higher-paying jobs because theatre alone can’t sustain an actor. She said that she’d made less than Rs 3000 doing plays, which just isn’t enough.

Also read |When Kamal Haasan confessed that he was ‘losing faith in the institution of marriage’, Sarika opened up about being the ‘other woman’

“I don’t know, I just thought I was wasting life in a way if you look at it. You wake up every morning, (things) don’t happen, you go to sleep. So I just decided to take one year’s break and not do any work. Go away and do something totally different,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sarika added, “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like Rs. 2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years.”

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

The National Award-winning Sarika’s last film was 2016’s Baar Baar Dekho, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in the Prime Video series Modern Love: Mumbai, a spinoff to the American original, which will be released on Friday. She also appeared in a cameo in last year’s Call My Agent: Bollywood, another remake of an international show.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement