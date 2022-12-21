scorecardresearch
Sarika says Neena Gupta’s work plea didn’t open gates for other actors: ‘It was her individual story’

Sarika said that it was Neena Gupta's 'individual story' and her work plea did not open the gates for other senior actors.

SarikaSarika says Neena Gupta's work plea didn't open gates for other actors (Photo: Instagram/ Neena Gupta, Netflix)
Actor Sarika, who was recently sen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, was asked recently if Neena Gupta’s work plea opened doors for other senior actors. The veteran actor said that it was Neena’s ‘individual story’ and in no way it resulted in other actors getting opportunities.

Neena, in 2017, had requested for acting opportunities on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of herself, she had written, “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sarika said, “I think it’s Neena ji’s individual story but it was not as if actors were not getting roles. It is her individual story that she started getting so much work which is amazing and it’s brilliant that she went and put herself out and said, ‘I want work’. Then she got work because she is a good actor, it’s brilliant. But I don’t think it is that that opened for everybody.”

Also Read |Neena Gupta on being a single mother, her relationship with Vivian Richards: ‘Life was very, very tough’

Sarika added, “I think Shefali has been doing great work. There are so many good actresses who have been working. I love Sheeba. I just love Sheeba’s work. We worked together in Parzania also. Now, when I see her work, it is amazing. So, I don’t think Neena ji opened the gate for all other actresses, it was in her case that she did something which was praiseworthy.”

Sarika shot to fame as a child star in the mid-1960s with films such as Majhli Didi and Hamraaz, and then played the lead in Geet Gaata Chal, Madhu Malti, Jaan-E-Bahaar, and Jaani Dushman. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also starred Neena Gupta.

