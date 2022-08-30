Sargun Mehta on Cuttputlli co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘He is appreciative, knows what to say…’

TV actor and Punjabi movie star Sargun Mehta, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar‘s Disney Plus Hotstar thriller Cuttputlli, recently shared that Khiladi Kumar is very easy to work with.

Sargun showered praise on Kumar and said that he is an ‘appreciative’ co-star.

“He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you’re on set, it doesn’t feel like oh my God it’s Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor. He is appreciative, he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there’s like a good bond,” Sargun Mehta said.

Cuttputlli is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, who had also directed Akshay Kumar in BellBottom.