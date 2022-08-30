scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Sargun Mehta on Cuttputlli co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘He is appreciative, knows what to say…’

Cuttputlli is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, who had also directed Akshay Kumar in BellBottom.

sargun mehtaSargun Mehta in Cuttputlli.

TV actor and Punjabi movie star Sargun Mehta, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar‘s Disney Plus Hotstar thriller Cuttputlli, recently shared that Khiladi Kumar is very easy to work with.

Sargun showered praise on Kumar and said that he is an ‘appreciative’ co-star.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films

“He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you’re on set, it doesn’t feel like oh my God it’s Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor. He is appreciative, he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there’s like a good bond,” Sargun Mehta said.

Cuttputlli is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, who had also directed Akshay Kumar in BellBottom.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:03:54 pm
Next Story

‘He was not seen instigating the crowd’: Delhi HC grants bail to accused in Jahangirpuri violence 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor
Ganesh Chaturthi: How celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha every year
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement