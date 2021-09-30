Sardar Udham trailer: Vicky Kaushal transforms into the revolutionary in rousing drama, watch

Makers released the first full trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer biopic Sardar Udham on Thursday. The video promises an intriguing, well-told narrative revolving around the life of the late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Michael O’Dwyer.

The action-packed promo further unveiled the identity of Sardar Udham for the audience, and the kind of dangerous life he lead. We also see his character question the status quo and ask them the difference between a murder and a protest. The film looks beautifully shot, here’s hoping the story it has to tell is also that engaging.

Earlier, the makers had shared a teaser from the film which gave us a glimpse of the kind of life Sardar Udham Singh led. Kaushal had even shared a video post on his Instagram handle with the caption, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16 @primevideoin #SardarUdham.”

A man with many aliases, Udham Singh was a member of Ghadar Party who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer on 13 March 1940 in the UK. The killing was done to exact revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O’Dwyer was responsible. O’Dwyer authorised British Army General, Reginal Dyer, to take necessary steps to bring about order in the province. Dyer had let bullets fly on a peaceful gathering in Jallianwala Bagh, killing hundreds.

The film marks the first collaboration of director Shoojit Sircar and actor Vicky Kaushal. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the biographical drama also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in significant parts.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham releases on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.