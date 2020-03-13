Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to release in January 2021

Sardar Udham biopic stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role. It is being directed by Shoojit Sircar.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: March 13, 2020 6:32:11 pm
udham singh film vicky kaushal Sardar Udham was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theatres on January 15 next year.

The film is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

vicky kaushal udham singh look Vicky Kaushal plays the title role of Sardar Udham Singh in the biopic.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

