Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to release in January 2021

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theatres on January 15 next year.

The film is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

