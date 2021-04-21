Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor, an unrecognisable Neena Gupta bring Lahore to Amritsar

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor starrer Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson is out. The film also features actors Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth. The family entertainer has been directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan. It follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

In the trailer, we meet Neena Gupta as Sardar who wants her grandson, played by Arjun Kapoor, to take her to her ancestral home in Lahore. And, if he does so, she will make him the owner of her business. But when he doesn’t get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar. The story of the film looks bizarre. But, it seems to be a decent watch in these grim times when all everyone needs is a few moments of laughter.

Before releasing the trailer, Arjun shared a heartwarming video that featured some beautiful family photos of the film’s team. It opened with a childhood picture of Aditi Rao Hydari with her mother followed by Arjun’s photo with his mother. Producer Bhushan Kumar shared with indianexpress.com that his family photo in the video was shared by his mother and he had no recollection of it when he first saw it. Rakulpreet Singh said, “The photo in the video is from the day when my father took me for my first swimming session. As I shared the photo with the Netflix team for this video, I realised how earlier these photo albums meant so much to us. Now, our memories are just lost in the gallery of our mobile phones.”

Neena Gupta is excited to know the audience’s reaction to her character of a grandmother. “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It’s the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it,” Neena Gupta said in a statement.

For Arjun, signing on Sardar Ka Grandson was the perfect opportunity to work with a talented, experienced cast. “Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship,” he said in a statement.

Sardar Ka Grandson was shot last year amid the pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theaters but producer Bhushan Kumar decided for a digital release since he believed, “the film should reach the audience for whom it is made. The medium doesn’t matter.”

Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.