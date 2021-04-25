Sardar Ka Grandson song Jee Ni Karda: This Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh track is the perfect mood-lifter, watch

The makers of Sardar Ka Grandson released a new song on Sunday. The song “Jee Ni Karda” is yet another remix, but a good one. It is a recreation of the 2012 track “Dhoor” by Manak-E. The moment you start listening to the two minutes long video, you realise you already know the lyrics and the tune.

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has kept the soul of the song intact. He has seemingly added just a little more dhol to it to make it suitable for the setting of a perfect Punjabi wedding. Grooving to the new track are Sardar Ka Grandson lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Both, twinning in red, get into the party mood and make you want to get on the dance floor too.

The new version has been sung by Jass Manak, Manak-E and Nikhita Gandhi. The song marks Jass Manak’s debut in Bollywood. Arjun shared the song on his Instagram and wrote, “Thoda sa drama and dher saari masti! Coming to make you all move to this banger of a track!”

Talking about the film, which will stream on Netflix, Arjun Kapoor had earlier said in a statement, “Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship.”

Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, and T-Series. The film, which also features Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth, is a family entertainer written by Anuja Chauhan. It follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film is all set to release on Netflix on May 18.