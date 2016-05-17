Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after Cannes trip

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned home on Monday (May ) night from her much talked-about trip to the Cannes Film Festival Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned home on Monday (May ) night from her much talked-about trip to the Cannes Film Festival

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned home on Monday (May 16) night from her much talked-about trip to the Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming biopic ‘Sarbjit’.

At the airport, Aishwarya held her daughter Aaradhya in arms and was accompanied by her mother Brinda Rai.

The Devdas actress had spoken to the mediapersons while leaving for Cannes, but she did not speak to them during her return.

While leaving for Cannes, Aishwarya talked about looking forward to presenting her upcoming film ‘Sarbjit’ at the popular film festival.

The gorgeous actress was then snapped at Cannes with the members of the film — director Omung Kumar, co-actor Richa Chadha and producers Jackky Bhagnani, Bhushan Kumar and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Aishwarya’s purple lips in a floral outfit while stepping out with her ‘Sarbjit’ team for the ‘From The Land Of The Moon’ premiere has especially made news.

Regarding the constant scrutiny her outfits attract, Aishwarya joked that one day she would walk on the red carpet in a white shirt and jeans.

For the press conference of ‘Sarbjit’ at Cannes, she wore a black and gold outfit by Rohit Bal.

She was also seen in a pink-gold Elie Saab gown, a golden Ali Younes Couture gown and red ruffled gown by Naeem Khan at various appearances during her trip.

Aishwarya represented L’Oreal as the brand ambassador and it was her 15th year at Cannes.

The actress will attend a musical eve in Mumbai on Tuesday with the cast and crew of ‘Sarbjit’.

