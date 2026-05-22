Sara Tendulkar slams paparazzi culture after ‘moti’ comment: ‘You are disgusting, leave us alone’

Several celebrities, including star kids, have faced online fat-shaming over the years, and the latest to be targeted is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Recently, Sara strongly criticised paparazzi culture after a paparazzi page shared a video with an inappropriate caption about her appearance.

Sara reacted to an airport video which was captioned: “Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai (The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law).” The sister-in-law referenced is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar in March 2026.

Sara Tendulkar reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and slammed the page, writing, “You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone.”