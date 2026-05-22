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Sara Tendulkar slams paparazzi culture after ‘moti’ comment: ‘You are disgusting, leave us alone’
Sara Tendulkar recently reacted angrily after being called 'moti' by paparazzi while stepping out in Mumbai.
Several celebrities, including star kids, have faced online fat-shaming over the years, and the latest to be targeted is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Recently, Sara strongly criticised paparazzi culture after a paparazzi page shared a video with an inappropriate caption about her appearance.
Sara reacted to an airport video which was captioned: “Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai (The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law).” The sister-in-law referenced is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar in March 2026.
Sara Tendulkar reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and slammed the page, writing, “You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone.”
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See Sara’s post here:
Sara Tendulkar’s strong response has sparked fresh discussions around toxic paparazzi culture and online harassment faced by celebrities.
Recently, Patralekhaa also faced body shaming, as many social media pages commented on her physical appearance after becoming a mother.
Patralekhaa hit back at the insensitive comments and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”
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Who is Sara Tendulkar?
Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Over the years, Sara has built a strong identity of her own as a popular internet personality and social media influencer, known for her fashion choices, public appearances, and brand collaborations. With a massive fan following online, she frequently remains in the spotlight and is often followed closely by paparazzi and entertainment media.
Disclaimer: This report reflects public social media expressions and general entertainment commentary intended solely for informational purposes.
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