Sara Arjun reveals her parents ‘cried’ after watching Dhurandhar: ‘Because of something I did…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in history. Beyond its massive commercial success, the spy thriller has propelled its cast to new heights. While Akshaye Khanna’s performance drew widespread praise, Sara Arjun’s on-screen chemistry with Ranveer Singh also garnered attention. The actress, who portrayed Yalina Jamali in the film, recently shared how her parents, actors Raj Arjun and Sanya Arjun reacted after watching Dhurandhar.

During a recent interview with Suma Kanakala, Sara was asked about her most “euphoric” moment, to which she replied that it was when her parents watched her blockbuster Bollywood film Dhurandhar. “There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me. Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day,” she shared. When the interviewer asked if she was referring to Dhurandhar, Sara smiled and said yes.