Sara Arjun reveals her parents ‘cried’ after watching Dhurandhar: ‘Because of something I did…’
In a recent interview, Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun opened up about her parents’ reaction after watching the film.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in history. Beyond its massive commercial success, the spy thriller has propelled its cast to new heights. While Akshaye Khanna’s performance drew widespread praise, Sara Arjun’s on-screen chemistry with Ranveer Singh also garnered attention. The actress, who portrayed Yalina Jamali in the film, recently shared how her parents, actors Raj Arjun and Sanya Arjun reacted after watching Dhurandhar.
During a recent interview with Suma Kanakala, Sara was asked about her most “euphoric” moment, to which she replied that it was when her parents watched her blockbuster Bollywood film Dhurandhar. “There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me. Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day,” she shared. When the interviewer asked if she was referring to Dhurandhar, Sara smiled and said yes.
Talking about her journey in the film industry, Sara added, “After Ponniyin Selvan, I went to boarding school, and then my initial plan was to go abroad to study film and acting. But then while I was giving my boards, I signed Magic. But when Euphoria came to me, it was so tempting to do. As a human I felt this urge to be a part of a story like this. After PS2 it was Magic, then Euphoria and then Dhurandhar. In fact, I signed Dhurandhar while shooting for Euphoria.”
On the professional front, Sara Arjun is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Euphoria, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 6. It has been directed by Gunasekhar.
