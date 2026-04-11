After Dhurandhar’s success, Sara Arjun visits the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers: ‘Prayed for health, wealth and success’

As Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, the film marks a significant milestone not only for director Aditya Dhar and leading star Ranveer Singh, but also for debutant Sara Arjun. Playing the role of Yalina Jamali, Sara has made a notable impression in her very first outing, enjoying the film’s commercial success while also winning over audiences.

To celebrate this milestone, Sara recently visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. She participated in the revered Bhasma Aarti ceremony. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, she is seen deeply immersed in the ritual, accompanied by her father, Raj Arjun. Following the ceremony, she spoke about her experience, saying: “I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed.”