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After Dhurandhar’s success, Sara Arjun visits the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers: ‘Prayed for health, wealth and success’
After offering prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Sara Arjun said that she prayed for health and success.
As Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, the film marks a significant milestone not only for director Aditya Dhar and leading star Ranveer Singh, but also for debutant Sara Arjun. Playing the role of Yalina Jamali, Sara has made a notable impression in her very first outing, enjoying the film’s commercial success while also winning over audiences.
To celebrate this milestone, Sara recently visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. She participated in the revered Bhasma Aarti ceremony. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, she is seen deeply immersed in the ritual, accompanied by her father, Raj Arjun. Following the ceremony, she spoke about her experience, saying: “I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed.”
#WATCH | After attending Bhasma Aarti, actor Sara Arjun says, “I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed…” https://t.co/5vHVwh2JVT pic.twitter.com/V9qZYNhB3B
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026
In another interaction with PTI, she added, “I didn’t specifically ask for anything, I just prayed for health, wealth and success. It was a great feeling, and I am completely speechless.”
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Her visit comes shortly after actor Akshay Kumar also offered prayers at the same temple. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, and said that he prayed for the country’s progress and well-being.
How did Sara Arjun land Dhurandhar
In an earlier chat with Bollywood Hungama, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that he auditioned around 1000 women for the role of Yalina. He said, “Me and Aditya both were being approached for the role. I told him that we would need someone who doesn’t have any old baggage, so a completely new face would work better. Everyone should believe that this is Yalina only. I wanted to cast for the character and keep it a surprise. We did over 1000 auditions for her role.”
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is a two-part epic spy actioner directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The second part, Dhurandhar The Revenge, has earned over Rs 1,671 crore worldwide.