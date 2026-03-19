‘Sara Arjun takes care of me like a Dhurandhar’: Father Raj Arjun pens note, reveals how she ‘shares spotlight’ with him

Actress Sara Arjun has grabbed the spotlight with the success of Dhurandhar. While her debut film went on to become a blockbuster, Sara will be seen playing an impactful role in Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge. Recently, Sara’s father, actor Raj Arjun, delivered an emotional speech sharing how he feels very proud of his daughter. At Kommune India’s SpokenFest, Raj spoke about how his life changed ever since Sara was born.

Talking about his daughter, Sara Arjun, Raj said, “In 2005, a soul came into my life. I had heard that daughters are a blessing, and I got to live that blessing, too. Soon after she was born, I bagged my life’s first lead role, the film got stuck, but that fire in the belly went on for her. If this soul hadn’t come into my life, I wouldn’t have been this person or this artist today.”

Also Read: Sara Arjun reveals her parents ‘cried’ after watching Dhurandhar: ‘Because of something I did…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Arjun (@rajarjunofficial)

He added, “Year after year, she was growing up, while I was struggling, but she didn’t just hold my finger, she held my soul. I couldn’t break or run, so I stopped, and during that time, there was fear; there was not much in my pocket. Her shining eyes gave me the courage to stand strong, because she needed me. She took care of me like a Dhurandhar, and then I learned that the one who supports you in life might not necessarily be strong. Being a father is not easy; sometimes you have to be a dad, sometimes a friend, and sometimes a brother. Sometimes you have to be the wind beneath her wings. I did that too and stayed hopeful.”

‘She turned her destiny towards me…’

An emotional Raj recalled how he bagged a role in Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar because of his daughter. He said, “One day, suddenly in 2016, I took her to Mukesh Chhabbra’s office. As usual, she went inside, and I waited outside. She held Mukesh’s hand and dragged him outside. She turned her destiny towards me, and I bagged a role in Secret Superstar. She kept being a daughter as well as a mother, she would explain to me sometimes, at times hold me, and sometimes brighten up my world.”

“Today, when that daughter is spreading her light in the world, being a Dhurandhar, she shares that spotlight with me too. Back then, I took care of her; now she looks after me. People say daughters hold their father’s hand and move forward, but I reached my destination holding my daughter’s hand, and I feel very proud about it. This brightness of my life is called Sara.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Actress Sara Arjun made her Hindi film debut with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Now with Dhurandhar 2, Sara is reprising her role as Yalina. While Dhurandhar went on to become the highest-grossing film ever in India, Dhurandhar 2 is also seeing a great response. According to early estimates in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned Rs 77 crores worldwide. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 52.75 crores, while its net collection so far is Rs 44 crores.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles. Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theaters on 19th March.