‘Sara Arjun takes care of me like a Dhurandhar’: Father Raj Arjun pens note, reveals how she ‘shares spotlight’ with him

Actress Sara Arjun has grabbed the spotlight with the success of Dhurandhar. While her debut film went on to become a blockbuster, Sara will be seen playing an impactful role in Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge. Recently, Sara’s father, actor Raj Arjun, delivered an emotional speech sharing how he feels very proud of his daughter. At Kommune India’s SpokenFest, Raj spoke about how his life changed ever since Sara was born.
Raj Arjun on his daughter Sara’s film Dhurandhar
Talking about his daughter, Sara Arjun, Raj said, “In 2005, a soul came into my life. I had heard that daughters are a blessing, and I got to live that blessing, too. Soon after she was born, I bagged my life’s first lead role, the film got stuck, but that fire in the belly went on for her. If this soul hadn’t come into my life, I wouldn’t have been this person or this artist today.”
He added, “Year after year, she was growing up, while I was struggling, but she didn’t just hold my finger, she held my soul. I couldn’t break or run, so I stopped, and during that time, there was fear; there was not much in my pocket. Her shining eyes gave me the courage to stand strong, because she needed me. She took care of me like a Dhurandhar, and then I learned that the one who supports you in life might not necessarily be strong. Being a father is not easy; sometimes you have to be a dad, sometimes a friend, and sometimes a brother. Sometimes you have to be the wind beneath her wings. I did that too and stayed hopeful.”
‘She turned her destiny towards me…’
An emotional Raj recalled how he bagged a role in Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar because of his daughter. He said, “One day, suddenly in 2016, I took her to Mukesh Chhabbra’s office. As usual, she went inside, and I waited outside. She held Mukesh’s hand and dragged him outside. She turned her destiny towards me, and I bagged a role in Secret Superstar. She kept being a daughter as well as a mother, she would explain to me sometimes, at times hold me, and sometimes brighten up my world.”
“Today, when that daughter is spreading her light in the world, being a Dhurandhar, she shares that spotlight with me too. Back then, I took care of her; now she looks after me. People say daughters hold their father’s hand and move forward, but I reached my destination holding my daughter’s hand, and I feel very proud about it. This brightness of my life is called Sara.”
Actress Sara Arjun made her Hindi film debut with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Now with Dhurandhar 2, Sara is reprising her role as Yalina. While Dhurandhar went on to become the highest-grossing film ever in India, Dhurandhar 2 is also seeing a great response. According to early estimates in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned Rs 77 crores worldwide. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 52.75 crores, while its net collection so far is Rs 44 crores.
Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles. Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theaters on 19th March.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More