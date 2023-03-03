scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Sharmila Tagore recalls ‘craziest’ thing she’s done in love, says she jetted off with Tiger Pataudi without any luggage: ‘Wore his shorts’

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore opened up about the 'craziest' things they have done in the name of love.

sara ali khan sharmila tagoreSara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan and her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, sat down for a fun interactive session during which they opened up about their passions, alternate career options, and the craziest and stupidest thing they have done in the name of love.  

In a new video released by Disney Plus Hotstar, when the duo was asked, “What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the name of love,” Sharmila recalled an incident from the time she was filming in Panvel many years ago. The actor said that due to some technical difficulties, there was an early pack-up, and her first thought was to bid farewell to her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was heading to Danta. The veteran actor said that she arrived on time after a frantic drive in an Ambassador car.

When she got there, the veteran actor said that Tiger invited her to Danta with him, and in the spur of the moment, she agreed. Sharmila said, “There was no toothbrush, toothpaste, there were no clothes, no make-up, nothing and I just boarded the flight to Danta and I had a blast. And I wore Tiger’s shorts, somebody’s shirt and we had so much fun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara, who was amused by the story, opened up about her romantic life, and said, “I think I am so busy with the crazy and stupid, that I don’t really reach the love part, and I think that is the actual truth and is really sad.” After listening to Sara’s answer, Sharmila said, “You can’t tell everybody,” to which Sara replied, “They all know.” 

Sharmila was on the edge of tears after learning about Sara’s romantic life. She then said, “It will happen. Unfortunately you can’t get out of it, you have to suffer from your heart.”

Sharmila was recently seen in the movie Gulmohar, and Sara will next be seen in the film Gaslight.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:34 IST
