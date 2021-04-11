scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Sara Ali Khan’s Kashmir holiday is the perfect answer to hot summers, see photos

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have taken a trip to Kashmir, and the actor has been sharing gorgeous pictures from the snow-clad land.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 11, 2021 11:09:05 am
sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photosSara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan take a trip to Kashmir. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to tease her fans in India, who are barely managing the sweltering weather. The actor is holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a close friend, and their pictures in the snow will make you desperately want winters.

Sara took to Instagram on Saturday to post a couple of pictures from Apharwat Peak, Gulmarg and captioned it, writing, “The chosen frozen.” While one photo has Sara posing sitting alone in a snowmobile, the other picture has her accompanied by Ibrahim. While Sara stylishly poses for the camera, Ibrahim seems to be lost in a thought as he looks down while getting clicked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Even before she landed in Kashmir, Sara shared a picture of the state’s gorgeous landscape from the airplane window. Another photo also has a picturesque view of snow-clad mountains.

 

sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photos The view of Kashmir from outside Sara Ali Khan’s plane window. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photos Sara Ali Khan posts a photo of the stunning snow-clad mountains and the ice-laden land. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Later in the evening, Sara posted a couple of videos of her humming and swaying to a live performance of sufi song “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photos Sara Ali Khan enjoys a performance of “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photos Sara Ali Khan tries her hand at singing. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan vacation photos Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with her friend, Ishika Shroff. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

The actor also poked fun at herself, writing in stories, “Confidence Level,” and “It’s being called talented.” The Coolie No 1 actor shared a photo with her friend, Ishika Shroff, who also posted a series of visually pleasing stills from their holiday.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic-drama Atrangi Re, opposite Dhanush. The film, slated to release late this year, also stars Akshay Kumar in a special appearance. The shoot of Atrangi Re finished last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

jasmin bhasin, aly goni, sara ali khan, shraddha kapoor photos
Jasmin-Aly’s Dubai vacation to Sara Ali Khan’s ‘frozen’ feels in Kashmir: 17 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x