Sara Ali Khan’s Kashmir holiday is the perfect answer to hot summers, see photos

Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to tease her fans in India, who are barely managing the sweltering weather. The actor is holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a close friend, and their pictures in the snow will make you desperately want winters.
Sara took to Instagram on Saturday to post a couple of pictures from Apharwat Peak, Gulmarg and captioned it, writing, “The chosen frozen.” While one photo has Sara posing sitting alone in a snowmobile, the other picture has her accompanied by Ibrahim. While Sara stylishly poses for the camera, Ibrahim seems to be lost in a thought as he looks down while getting clicked.
Even before she landed in Kashmir, Sara shared a picture of the state’s gorgeous landscape from the airplane window. Another photo also has a picturesque view of snow-clad mountains.
Later in the evening, Sara posted a couple of videos of her humming and swaying to a live performance of sufi song “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”.
The actor also poked fun at herself, writing in stories, “Confidence Level,” and “It’s being called talented.” The Coolie No 1 actor shared a photo with her friend, Ishika Shroff, who also posted a series of visually pleasing stills from their holiday.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic-drama Atrangi Re, opposite Dhanush. The film, slated to release late this year, also stars Akshay Kumar in a special appearance. The shoot of Atrangi Re finished last month.
