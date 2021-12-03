Sara Ali Khan on growing up with ‘single mother’ Amrita Singh: ‘I saw a lot in life, became tougher’

Actor Sara Ali Khan described her mother, Amrita Singh, as her ‘third eye in everyday life’ and joked that her future husband would have to move in with them. In an interview ahead of the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, the actor said that she relies on her mother so heavily, she wouldn’t be able to live away from her. Sara admitted that she feels wise beyond her years, and credited it to growing up with a single mother. “I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster,” she told The Times of India.

She added, “Living with a single mother in today’s day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don’t live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is.”

Sara’s character in Atrangi Re runs away from home to be with the man she loves, and said in the interview that she’d never be able to do something like that in real life.

“I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn’t tell me, ‘Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta’, I won’t be able to step out for an interview. Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz (I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day).”

Asked if she has ever felt the desire to rebel and ‘break the shackles’, Sara said, “Not at all. I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I’m never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I’m never running away.”

Sara is the daughter of Amrita and Saif Ali Khan. Her parents separated before she made her acting debut with 2018’s Kedarnath. She followed it up with Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1—none of which were favourably reviewed, although Simmba became a runaway box office success. Atrangi Re co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.