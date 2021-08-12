Sara Ali Khan’s fun social media side is a far cry from her royal heiress image

Greeting everyone with a polite “adaab”, Sara Ali Khan entered showbiz as the true Patuadi heiress. Having inherited royal charm from father Saif Ali Khan and an attractive personality from mother Amrita Singh, the young star stands out from her contemporaries. Added to that has been her degree from Columbia University in History.

However, behind all these big achievements is a young millennial who knows how to have fun. And the side is evident as soon as one checks out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram page. The Simmba actor, who turns a year older today, is candid on the photosharing app, where she has more than 34 million followers.

Her Instagram series of “knock-knock” jokes with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is particularly noteworthy. The young man seems clearly irritated by his sister’s PJs, and that makes it even funnier for Sara and her followers. On Dhanteras last year, the Coolie No 1 actor even left co-star Varun Dhawan dumbfounded when she used one of her knock-knock jokes on him. Don’t believe us, here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Besides her brother, Sara Ali Khan also gets her otherwise shy mother to be on camera. From sharing holiday pictures to giggling at her children’s goofiness, Amrita Singh is a regular on the actor’s handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The Kedarnath actor also enjoys taking her followers on a tour while she is holidaying. From her “Namaste darshakon” to “Watch with Sara” series, fans enjoy going around exotic locations with her through her social media videos. Sara has posted several clippings while on her trip to Varanashi, New York and even Kashmir. Her funny captions and most importantly, her hosting skills will leave you in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

And how can we forget her ‘rhymes’ which at times might make you roll your eyes, but it is bound to leave a smile on your face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan!