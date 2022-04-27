Sara Ali Khan walks out as Farah Khan sings Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor song. Watch hilarious video

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a fun reel she created with choreographer-director Farah Khan. In the small clip, we see Sara do her trademark “Namaste darshakon” and then she proceeds to make a fun, silly rhyme with Farah.

The two seemed to be vibing well with each other as they dragged on their antics, but in a comical turn, when in her attempt to make things rhyme better Farah asked Sara to sing her father’s song featuring Kareena Kapoor ‘Dil Haara” with her, Sara made a slightly awkward face and moved ahead.

The actor had captioned the goofy little video as, “Miss Green 💚 With the Dancing Queen 👸 We’re matching, we’re Rangeen 🌈 Yeh shots ke between 🎥 It’s time to be fun and Haseen.”

Not only fans, but Sara‘s colleagues from the film industry also responded to the reel. Vikrant Massey dropped several laughter emojis, while Ananya Panday simply wrote her one-word review, “Enjoyed.” Fans were also not behind, as one user commented, “Yeh reel to hai bada pyaara pyaara.” Another one commented, “I am dead.” While yet another person mentioned, “You look damn pretty, post pictures.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the polarising Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in significant parts. She recently completed Lakshman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, and is currently said to be filming Gaslight.