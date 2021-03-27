Atrangi Re wrap: Sara Ali Khan thanks Dhanush for introducing her to South Indian food, reveals she stalked Akshay Kumar for photos

Actor Sara Ali Khan is experiencing overwhelming emotions as she wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The actor posted some behind-the-scenes stills of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sara thanked Aanand L Rai for his “unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.” She also wrote about her camaraderie with Akshay and Dhanush.

Sara revealed Dhanush introduced her to South Indian food and “amazing music.”

“@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey 🤝 and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🎃)” she wrote.

She concluded her note on Instagram with words of gratitude for Akshay. “And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set 😃🤗 and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir,” the note read.

Sara’s post came after Akshay released his first look from Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re, written by Himanshu Sharma, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, will release on August 6.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films.