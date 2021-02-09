Sara Ali Khan wishes mom Amrita Singh on birthday: ‘Thank you for being my mirror’

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, who has starred in hits like Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, and Aaina, turned a year older on Tuesday. On her birthday, daughter Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share an adorable message along with some beautiful photos.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted pictures of herself, mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the caption, the Coolie No. 1 actor thanked her mother for giving her ‘strength’ and ‘inspiration’.

“Happy Birthday to my whole world 🥇 Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. 🤰🏻‍🏻‍♀️‍‍♀️ I lo-blue the most 🦋🧿.” wrote Sara.

On the work front, Amrita Singh last appeared in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s 2019 film Badla.