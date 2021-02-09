scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Sara Ali Khan wishes mom Amrita Singh on birthday: ‘Thank you for being my mirror’

On Amrita Singh's 63rd birthday, daughter Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share an adorable message along with some beautiful photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 11:57:07 am
sara ali khan, ibrahim ali khan, amrita singhSara Ali Khan shared a photo with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, who has starred in hits like Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, and Aaina, turned a year older on Tuesday. On her birthday, daughter Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share an adorable message along with some beautiful photos.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted pictures of herself, mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the caption, the Coolie No. 1 actor thanked her mother for giving her ‘strength’ and ‘inspiration’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

“Happy Birthday to my whole world 🥇 Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. 🤰🏻‍🏻‍♀️‍‍♀️ I lo-blue the most 🦋🧿.” wrote Sara.

On the work front, Amrita Singh last appeared in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s 2019 film Badla.

