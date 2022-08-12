scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s modern family: What the actor said about her bond with dad Saif, mom Amrita and Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Here's looking at Sara and her modern family consisting Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 2:09:13 pm
sara ali khanHere are a few times when Sara Ali Khan spoke fearlessly about her family. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and her family are perhaps a refreshing take on the modern family. From mother Amrita Singh dressing her up for father Saif Ali Khan’s wedding, to Sara saying her parents are happier after their divorce , the Pataudis certainly know how to keep up with changing times. With the growing significance of nuclear families, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan have adapted beautifully to their imperfect family. Here are a few times when Sara spoke fearlessly about her family:

Sara Ali Khan on her parents divorce 

(

Calling it a win-win situation, Sara had opened up about  her parents divorce on the show Koffee With Karan Season Six. Weighing on the importance of respecting two individuals and their choices, she had said, “I feel that it’s very important to respect what other people want. I see my father today and I see my mother today and they are both much happier than I think they would have been together. And therefore everybody around them is happier. And I think what I have now is two very comfortable homes as opposed to one very uncomfortable home. I really think that I win.”

Sara Ali Khan on being a Kareena Kapoor fan

 

Despite the bad reputation that stepmoms get in fiction, it’s the complete opposite in Sara’s life. The Kedarnath actor on several occasions has said that she adores her relationship with Kareena Kapoor, which dates back to her childhood days as an hardcore ‘Poo’ (Kareena’s character in K3G) fan.  Sara had earlier said, “Even today there’s an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have. After Sridevi, I’m a Kareena Kapoor fan,”

And was Amrita Singh all heart for this new bond?

 

In an episode with Koffee With Karan, Sara had made a startling revelation that her mother Amrita had selected the most beautiful lehenga by Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla for Saif’s wedding. She had said, “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal.”

Is Saif the coolest dad in ‘history’ already?

Talking about their shared interest in history, Sara had revealed about her father, “Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know.”

It’s amazing to watch how the Pataudis spend Christmas and other festivals together, while also respecting each others private space. Here is wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

