Sara Ali Khan visits temple, mosque, church and gurudwara in Kashmir, shares photos: ‘Sarv dharm sambhav’

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared photos from her recent Kashmir visit. The Simmba actor visited various religious places, and used a quote which translates to respecting all religions.

While in one photo, she is seen posing outside a church and mosque, Sara also got clicked while praying in a shrine, gurudwara and temple. The actor also shared a video of the open green field in a beautiful valley, which she called ‘paradise on earth’.

“Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. 💟☮️☪️🕉✝️. If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this.Sarv Dharm Sambhav. सर्व धर्म सम भाव,” she captioned the post.

While earlier Sara Ali Khan’s visit to Kamakhya temple and even celebrating Ganpati had unleashed trolls, things seemed different this time. Most fans could not stop themselves from admiring the beautiful places and even lauded the actor’s gesture. Actor Zareen Khan also replied writing, “This is beautiful ❤.”

Sara had recently also taken an all-girl trip to Ladakh with Jasleen Royale and Radhika Madan. On the work front, she was last seen in Coolie No. 1, the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy film of the same name.

Her next project is Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. Talking about working with the filmmaker, Sara said, “Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me.”

The actor also spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She said, “There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated.”