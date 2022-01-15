scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga with mother Amrita Singh, fans call them ‘the cutest mother-daughter duo’

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh sought blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. The actor shared photos on her Instagram account on Saturday.

January 15, 2022
Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan visited Ujjain with her mother, Amrita Singh. Sara, on Saturday, dropped a couple of pictures in which the two were seen seeking Lord Shiva’s blessing at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. Sara captioned the set of photos, “Maa aur Mahakal,” which received immense love from her fans. One of them called Sara and Amrita “the cutest mother-daughter duo.” Sara recently posted an update from Chakia, in Uttar Pradesh

Sara was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also featured Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ |Vicky Kaushal requests Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai to cast him in his next, filmmaker reacts: ‘Tu cast nahi hoga…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara spoke about the love she received for portraying the role of Rinku in the film.

The actor noted that while people have people saying ‘kind things’ about the film to her and Aanand L Rai, “what’s even more touching is that people have been messaging my father and my grandmother.” She added, “I don’t think she has ever received messages about my performance. And now that she is, and she’s forwarding me, it’s a great compliment. She watched it herself, my badi amma, and she loved it. My father cried. These are all big things. These are not things that happen every time. It’s probably the first time I made my pitaji cry with my performance.”

Currently, she is shooting for Mimi director Laxman Uterkar’s next. In the untitled film, she will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal.

