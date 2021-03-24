Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda’s photos from house party go viral, fans ask them to do a film together

March 24, 2021 6:07:26 pm
Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at a house party with filmmakers Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmme Kaur and designer Manish Malhotra and ever since the photos of the party started trending on social media, fans of the two actors have expressed their wish to see the two in a film together.
The photos of the party were shared by Charmme Kaur on her Instagram profile.
A few months ago, the two stars were spotted alongside many other Bollywood celebrities at designer Manish Malhotra’s house for a party.
Vijay Deverakonda is looking forward to the release of Liger where he stars alongside Ananya Panday. This will mark his debut in Hindi movies. Sara, on the other hand, will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrnagi Re.
Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film released amid the pandemic on Amazon Prime Video.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-