Sara Ali Khan’s videos with her brother Ibrahim will remind you of your sibling

Take a glance at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account and you will know the Simmba actor is a family person at heart. Most of her photos have her striking poses with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Be it on vacation or festivals, Sara makes it a point to click pictures with her family. She also never fails to entertain her fans with her quirky videos.

You cannot miss the 24-year-old actor’s ‘Knock Knock’ jokes which often end with her brother Ibrahim rolling his eyes.

On Friday, Sara posted another “Knock Knock” joke and once again Ibrahim was at its receiving end.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote, “For now, we all live under a rock 🏡All of us- the nerd 🤓the jock ⚽️ In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock 👫🙊🙈 While we do our favourite Knock Knock🐣🤷‍♀️🚪👊🏻👊🏻 #knockout.”

In another video, the Kedarnath actor did “Knock Knock” on her brother. As he asked, “Who’s this?” she said, “Annie”. Ibrahim asked, “Annie who?” Sara’s response, “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” left him laughing at his sister.

Check out all the videos Sara Ali Khan has made with Ibrahim

Here are some photos of the brother-sister duo

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of David Dhawan’s superhit comedy film Coolie No 1.

