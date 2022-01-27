Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal wrap up Laxman Utekar film with a heartwarming note and first still: ‘Baat yeh dil ki hai…’

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal announced the wrap up of their upcoming film on Thursday, along with sharing the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. Their picture has left fans guessing about what to expect from the Laxman Utekar directorial.

The still shows Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes. Their chemistry is palpable and we can only anticipate a great onscreen pairing. Sara started her note by first thanking Laxman for helping her become Somya, her character in the yet-untitled film.

“It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” Sara wrote, while also thanking her producers, technical unit and hair and make-up department for being a “great team”.

The actor further revealed how she and Vicky had a “blast” offscreen too. Talking about their camaraderie, Sara wrote, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

Vicky, on the other hand, wrote, “Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi.” He also thanked the people of Indore for their cooperation. The film was shot in the city.

A few days ago, actor Sharib Hashmi also announced wrapping up his portion in the film. Sharib shared several behind-the-scenes clicks with Sara, Vicky and the crew.

Katrina Kaif had also traveled to Indore to spend time with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The two tied the knot last month.