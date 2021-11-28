Sara Ali Khan’s latest ‘knock knock’ video features an adorable Vicky Kaushal, watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan is quite excited for the release of her song “Chaka chak” from her upcoming film Atrangi Re. On Sunday, she posted a new video from her “Knock Knock” series. However, this time, instead of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who usually features in her videos, Sara roped in Vicky Kaushal. In the cute video, Vicky joins Sara to promote her song which will release on November 29.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Sara wrote, “Sara knocks, @vickykaushal09 rocks, Time to set your clocks, Chaka chak tomorrow- out of the box.”

Earlier this week, Sara Ali Khan shared the first glimpse of her song. “Bihar ki chori, Atrangi love story, Alag hai relation, Jhatak hai iska fashion, But is shaadi ke occasion, Par karenge full on celebration,” she wrote along with the still.

Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sara had spoken about working with Akshay and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. “Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated,” she said.

Atrangi Re, which marks Sara Ali Khan’s first project with Aanand L Rai, will release on December 24.