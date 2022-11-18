scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

What are Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal looking at in leaked photos from Laxman Utekar’s next? See here

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar's next.

vicky kaushal sara ali khan filmVicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together for Laxman Utekar's next. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen together in director Laxman Utekar’s new film. Recently, a few photos from the set of the film were leaked online. The photos feature Sara dressed in a blue saree with Vicky dressed in a casual T-shirt.

The still-untitled film has been in the works for over a year now. Earlier in January, Sara had announced that the shooting of the film had wrapped, and recently, Vicky had posted a photo from a dubbing session. “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” she wrote.

 

She had written an additional note for Vicky and said that she was ‘privileged’ to share screen space with him. “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” her note read.

Laxman Utekar has previously directed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi and Mimi, starring Sanon in the lead role. Vicky’s upcoming films include Govinda Naam Mera, in which he stars with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:55:52 am
