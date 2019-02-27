Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kajol?

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Sara Ali Khan look stunning in her latest clicks. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kajol/ Instagram)

While Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are busy with their upcoming film’s promotion, a few others like Bipasha Basu, Karishma Tanna, Kajol shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all photos.

sara ali khan
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sharing her latest clicks, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Rest but never quit. Even the sun has a sinking spell each evening. But it always rises the next morning. At sunrise, every soul is born again.– Muhammad Ali 💪🌅🌞🦁😍❤️.”

Varun Dhawan
(Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan posted this click on his social media account.

Shamita Shetty
(Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Shamita Shetty wrote, “Train your mind to see the good in everything . Positivity is a choice . The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts ❤️ #positivequotes #happiness #peace #lifeisgood #instapic #shootpic.”

esha deol
(Photo: Esha Deol/ Instagram)

Esha Deol posted pictures as she attended a family wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Bipasha Basu
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram)

Bipasha Basu shared these clicks with the caption, “Wedding Vibes ❤️#monkeylove.”

kriti sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared this photo and wrote, “My all time fav zone- comfy cool!”

Kartik Aaryan
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as always.

Kartik Aaryan
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

“Baalon ki Selfie !!! Iski Choti..Mere Baal !! Famous tejas !! Keep shining @super.dancer3,” Kartik Aaryan wrote with this photo.

Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this photo with the caption, “और हमारे प्रिय मित्रो कि फिल्म, “लुक्का छुप्पी’ भी Release हो रही है 1 March को। उनकी फिल्म एकदम सुपरहिट💥 हो, ये दिल ❤️ से कामना 🙏🏻 करते है :)🥳🕺🏻🍻💰 💫 #dineshvijan @kritisanon @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms.”

Karishma Tanna
(Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna shared clicks too.

vidya balan
(Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

Vidya Balan posted her latest photos.

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sunny Leone was all smiles in her latest click.

kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

Kajol shared her ‘Mid week feelings…..’ click.

