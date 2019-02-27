Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kajol?

While Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are busy with their upcoming film’s promotion, a few others like Bipasha Basu, Karishma Tanna, Kajol shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all photos.

Advertising

Sharing her latest clicks, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Rest but never quit. Even the sun has a sinking spell each evening. But it always rises the next morning. At sunrise, every soul is born again.– Muhammad Ali 💪🌅🌞🦁😍❤️.”

Varun Dhawan posted this click on his social media account.

Sharing this click, Shamita Shetty wrote, “Train your mind to see the good in everything . Positivity is a choice . The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts ❤️ #positivequotes #happiness #peace #lifeisgood #instapic #shootpic.”

Advertising

Esha Deol posted pictures as she attended a family wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Bipasha Basu shared these clicks with the caption, “Wedding Vibes ❤️#monkeylove.”

Kriti Sanon shared this photo and wrote, “My all time fav zone- comfy cool!”

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as always.

“Baalon ki Selfie !!! Iski Choti..Mere Baal !! Famous tejas !! Keep shining @super.dancer3,” Kartik Aaryan wrote with this photo.

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this photo with the caption, “और हमारे प्रिय मित्रो कि फिल्म, “लुक्का छुप्पी’ भी Release हो रही है 1 March को। उनकी फिल्म एकदम सुपरहिट💥 हो, ये दिल ❤️ से कामना 🙏🏻 करते है :)🥳🕺🏻🍻💰 💫 #dineshvijan @kritisanon @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms.”

Karishma Tanna shared clicks too.

Vidya Balan posted her latest photos.

Sunny Leone was all smiles in her latest click.

Advertising

Kajol shared her ‘Mid week feelings…..’ click.