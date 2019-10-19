Sara Ali Khan: Varun Dhawan’s energy is contagious

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who made a debut in 2018 with Kedarnath followed by the blockbuster film Simmba, is thankful for the audience love that has come her way. Presently, the actor has two projects in her kitty – Coolie No 1 and the Imtiaz Ali directorial. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sara opened up about her upcoming projects.

Here are the excerpts:

How was it making your debut at IIFA this year?

It was very special. I have always watched IIFA but never attended it. I never thought I would be attending IIFA or even win an award. It was a dream that I never thought would come true so soon.

Is there a performance that left a mark on you?

Watching Sridevi ma’am perform at IIFA 2013. I wasn’t there live but I have seen that performance and I think she was just superb. I don’t think there’s ever been a star performer or actor like her. And I don’t think there will be another. She was a legend.

You made a mark with Simmba and Kedarnath. Did you anticipate such a warm reception by the audience?

I think any film should be done with complete honesty. As an artiste, the only thing you can do is be honest with your work. I did that with Kedarnath and Simmba, both. I have to say that while I had a blast working on both the films, I have been given much more love than I think I deserved. The audience has been very kind and loving, I am very thankful for it.

You are a part of Coolie No 1 remake with Varun. Tell us something about your character Malti. Is she similar to the role from original film?

I cannot say much about my character but yes, there is a modern twist to it. Working with Varun has been a super blast. I cannot believe that I have got the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it.

Have you watched the original?

Yes, of course. I am a huge David Dhawan fan. I have watched every film of his be it Biwi No 1 or Coolie No 1. I am so privileged to be a part of his larger than life world, which is so different from Imtiaz (Ali) sir’s world which is also equally beautiful.

How are the two directors – Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan – different from each other?

Imtiaz sir is most nurturing director there is. He will make you feel exactly what your character is supposed to feel in that particular shot. He honestly puts you through it. David sir’s world is all about colours, vibe. It is just too different.

How is Varun as a co-star?

Varun has insane energy level. He is an amazing co-star. He is so energetic that even if you are literally dying on the sets, you want to put the same energy into a scene otherwise you won’t stand out in that scene. His energy is contagious. His dance or his act, everything has so much vibe to it that you cannot help but get influenced.

With back to back success within the debut year of your career, do you think you’ve tasted stardom?

I am not chasing stardom. I am chasing acting. My dream is to do different films, play different characters. I don’t think this dream will ever be achieved because I want to act till my last breath, which I hope won’t happen anytime soon (giggles).

Is there a pressure of being from a family of actors? Ever carried that baggage?

Never. If I carry that baggage, I wouldn’t be able to perform. Everybody knows I come from a film background. I can’t apologise for that or cannot change that. I can only be honest about my work and have fun, which I am doing.

What’s the ultimate dream for Sara?

I just want to entertain people because it is truly the favourite part of my life.

IIFA 2019 will air on Colors TV on October 20 from 8 pm onwards.