Sara Ali Khan turns a hilarious reporter as mother Amrita Singh battles her fear of height, watch video

Sara Ali Khan’s new video with mother Amrita Singh from their holiday in Kashmir is about every notorious daughter. The actor on Monday shared a video of herself with Amrita taking a Gandola ride, where the latter is seen getting scared of being up in the air while Sara funnily recites a poetry describing her mother’s plight. While Sara is all smiles, Amrita can be seen reciting some mantras to fight her fear.

In the next part of the video, after the mother-daughter land at their location, Sara again turns a commentator as she says, “Hum aagayein hain upar. Maza aaya super duper. Mummy has been a trooper,” while Amrita cannot stop laughing at her daughter’s amusing poetry. Sara captioned the video, writing, “Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho (sic).”



Besides the video, the Coolie No 1 actor also shared a photo collage of herself enjoying her trip to the fullest. While one photo shows her looking out of a balcony, another still is of her in a swimming pool.

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying herself to the hilt holidaying in Kashmir. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

On Sunday, Sara shared gorgeous pictures from her stay in Gulmarg. One of the photos also featured her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the evening, the actor posted videos of her her humming and swaying to a live performance of Sufi song “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”. Sara also poked fun at herself, writing in stories, “Confidence Level,” and “It’s being called talented.”