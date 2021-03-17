scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Sara Ali Khan turns a bride for Manish Malhotra, watch her 'twirling in the glory'

Sara Ali Khan shot for a special video titled Nooraniyat, which has the actor turning a bride for Manish Malhotra's new collection. The video has left Sara's fans spellbound.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2021 3:38:44 pm
sara ali khanSara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

When you hear the word Nooraniyat, you think of light and an incandescent glow. Sara Ali Khan seems to embody it all in a new video that she recently posted on her Instagram. Sara features in Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture, and every frame is just gorgeous.

Sara shared the video with a caption that read, “Dekhiye @manishmalhotra05 ki Khaasiyat (watch Manish Malhotra’s specialty.) Presenting Sara as Noor in Nooraniyat.” As soon as she dropped the video, her fans were in awe of the actor’s beauty and elegance. While one fan said the video is “Royalty at its peak” the other wrote that Sara is “going to be the most gorgeous bride.”

Director Punit Malhotra called Sara “stunning” while her friend Orhan Awatramani said “so much beauty! I have gotten goosebumps.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Manish Malhotra shared the video and described the idea of his couture. “Twirling in the glory of #Nooraniyat, we capture a bride’s moments amidst her excitement coinciding with unavoidable heartfelt instincts, encapsulating the frantic liberated rush of emotions engulfing her on the most awaited day of her life.”

Sara’s video comes a year after Janhvi Kapoor’s video titled Ruhaaniyat.

On the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Coolie No.1, will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

