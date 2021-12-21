Sara Ali Khan admits it’s competitive between her, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, but is too comfortable in her skin to feel insecure

Actor Sara Ali Khan said that because she is so comfortable in her own skin, she doesn’t feel insecure about forging friendships with her contemporaries, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Madan, each of whom she has bonded with individually. In a new interview, she said that competition exists, but the young actresses have bonded over their unique experience of starting out around the same time, and seeing their new careers be affected by the pandemic.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she said in Hindi, “We have a lot in common, We are young actors, and we’ve lost important years to COVID-19. This is something that only we can express to each other; there’s an understanding we have with each other that we don’t have with others. Of course there is competition, but if you know who you are, and if you stay true to yourself, there’s no harm.”

Sara also said that her relationship with her father, Saif Ali Khan, has ‘stood the test of time’ and that he has always been there for her. “He’s my father, and I love him,” she said, adding, “That’s something that hasn’t changed with time.” She also revealed that she never got the chance to visit her father on set when he was working with Akshay Kumar, who is now her co-star in Atrangi Re. Saif and Akshay worked together on several films in the 90s, such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

She said that favourite Akshay-Saif collaboration recently is Tashan, but admitted that her biggest takeaway from that film was the song Chhaliya, picturised on Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif and Kareena fell in love while working together on the film, and tied the knot in 2012. “I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about your co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” she laughed.

Sara said that she has tried to imbibe Kareena’s professionalism. “For me, Kareena is a living example of ‘once an actor always an actor’,” Sara said.

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush. The film will be released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. This is Sara’s second film in a row to debut directly on streaming, following last year’s Coolie No 1. She made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018, and followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba and director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal reboot.