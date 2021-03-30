Sara Ali Khan tells her ‘Cinderella story’ through these dreamy photos

March 30, 2021 8:47:45 pm
Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated fans to her new photoshoot, where she looked nothing short of a stunning princess. Sara wore this outfit at a recently held award function but has now posted the photos on her Instagram handle letting her fans take a closer look at her dress.
Sara captioned the photos, writing, “Cinderella story.” She also mentioned her styling and hair-make up team, who worked hard to create her look.
Days before turning “Cinderella”, Sara adorned a bridal look as she turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra for his latest collection, Nooraniyat.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently finished filming Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara shared an emotional note on Instagram thanking her co-stars and the director.
Sara was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.
