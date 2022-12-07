Sara Ali Khan pens note in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory, remembers his lessons on acting, stars: ‘He is shining like a bright star…’

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark four years of her debut film Kedarnath, where she starred alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara shared a long note, in which she wrote about the lessons she learnt from Sushant on “music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky.”

She wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. ❤️❤️❤️ I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. 🎥🤗❤️⛅️🌝🌄 #JaiBholenath 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Sara ended her note with a special mention of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be 💫From Kedarnath to Andromeda ♾️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read | Qala: Anvitaa Dutt continues making beautifully filmed bad movies for Netflix

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans took to the comments section of Sara’s post and dropped messages in his memory. “Miss you sushant sir 😢😢❤️❤️❤️” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “Miss u sushant singh rajput 😢 awesome pic.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai.