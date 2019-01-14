Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Ajay Devgn?

Monday’s edition of celebrity social media photos is here! While Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn shared clicks from the sets of their upcoming film Total Dhamaal, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit posted photos of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations. Scroll to see photos.

Anil Kapoor shared this picture with the caption, “And it’s a wrap! A totally dhamaal end to #TotalDhamaal! @MadhuriDixit #IndraKumar.” (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Twitter)

Ajay Devgn also posted this photo today and wrote, “Say Hi to Hollywood’s head turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon!” (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh posted this picture with the caption, “रातों का राजा 🌃.” (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared some clicks from last night’s Lohri celebrations. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sandeep Khosla also shared a photo and wrote, “#happylohri #godbless #saudandsid #firstlohri #celebrations #justafewofus.” (Photo: Sandeep Khosla/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture and the caption read, “Just saw this old picture while scrolling through my phone gallery and it brought a smile on my face! Can’t put in words how much I love celebrating festivals with my kids & family. Wishing you all a #HappyMakarSankranti. Have a great time with your loved ones and may you all stay blessed, forever! 💖✨.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Sunny Leone posted this picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “A year and a half ago our (@dirrty99) lives changed with the most beautiful little girl and now 11month have past with these two precious little boys! Can’t believe it’s almost a year! I’ve cherished every second with all three and may God Bless us to live the longest lives so I get to see you three always! Happy 11th month boys!” (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

“🚶‍♀️ in Notting Hill and missing my beau. @namratasoni @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal,” read the caption of this Sonam Kapoor click. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared this click on his Instagram story. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia is enjoying her Roadies’ audition journey. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

“Eating sunlight, ” read the caption of Shweta Bachchan’s latest photo. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)