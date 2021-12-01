Sara Ali Khan stands up for her bodyguard after paparazzi tussle, says ‘Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa’

Actor Sara Ali Khan stood up for her bodyguard after certain members of the paparazzi assured her that it wasn’t him who pushed them around earlier in the week. Sara was caught on camera, scolding the bodyguard for misbehaving with a photographer during the song launch event for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

In a new video, a photographer can be heard telling the actor, “Sara ji, suniye, woh kal na unka galti nahi tha, aapke bouncer ka (Sara, it wasn’t your bouncer’s fault yesterday).” The actor replied, “Mujhe pata hai, unka galti ho hi nahi sakta (I know, he would never do something like this). Unn logon ne kisi ko laya tha, jinhone aapko dhakka diya, isliye mujhe bura laga. Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai, yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (The organisers had their own security, and they were the ones who misbehaved, that’s why I felt so bad. He would never do this, I know).”

Also read | Sara Ali Khan apologises to paparazzi after security guard pushes photographer, watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

A day prior, a video of Sara angrily talking to a security person was shared online. In the video, Sara could be heard saying to someone off-camera, “Kidhar hain woh, jisne giraya. Aap nahi kijiye please, dhakka mat dijiye. Sorry bolna aap (Where is the person who pushed him? Please don’t push anyone, apologise to him).” The actor also apologised to the photographers before stepping into her car and driving off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sara was promoting “Chaka Chak,” the first song from her upcoming film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is a paparazzi favourite, always stopping for photographs and obliging the paparazzi with her signature ‘namaste’ pose.

Atrangi Re is slated for a December 24 release on Disney+ Hotstar. She was last seen in the back-to-back clunkers Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal.