Sara Ali Khan gets a special birthday wish at Times Square, Kareena Kapoor wishes actor with childhood photo

August 12, 2022 4:15:23 pm
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan turns a year older today. She has been vacationing in the USA for the last few days and rung in her birthday there. Meanwhile, her friends and family members took to social media to wish the actor on her special day. Sara was also surprised by her fans as they featured a birthday wish for her at Times Square.
A video, shared by Sara’s fan pages on Twitter, has her getting a special wish at Times Square. A few guys were also seen dancing around the actor on Simmba song “Tere Bin”.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan, shared a childhood picture of the birthday girl. The photo also featured a shirtless Saif. Along with the throwback picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday darling Sara. Unlimited pizza and cakes for you today.”
Sara’s close friend Janhvi Kapoor, with whom she appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, also shared a photo from their Kedarnath trip. Along with it, Janhvi penned an adorable note for Sara that read, “HBD @saraalikhan95. I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand crazy travel memories but even more adventures on films and with characters that you truly love. It’s always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you.”
Ananya Panday called Sara Ali Khan a “wild child” as she wished the Atrangi Re actor on her 27th birthday. Sharing a collage of photos of herself with Sara, the Liger actor wrote, “There’s never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my child. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. Love ya loads @saraalikhan95.”
Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi made a couple of Instagram posts to wish her niece on her birthday. “My gorgeous darling Sara. Love u, Happy Birthday” read the caption of one of the posts. Anushka Sharma also wished the actor.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her kitty.
