Sara Ali Khan’s snowy sojourn to Kashmir with brother Ibrahim will give you vacation goals. See photos

Sara Ali Khan is chilling, literally, with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Kashmir Valley. She shared pictures with him in a stunning snowy location in Kashmir. “Home is where the brother is 👫☃️❄️⛷🏔,” she wrote in the caption.

The photos depict an almost fantastical location, like something out of Narnia. It is safe to say the photos will make you want to escape to the mountains as soon as possible. And it appears Sara herself cannot stay away from the mountains for long.

She had an amazing vacation in the mountain desert region of Ladakh and shared pictures of the breathtaking locations on her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote in her 1.5 star review, “Runaway girl. Sincere, confused boy. And a charismatic man with several magic tricks up his giant sleeve. The great Bollywood love triangle gets a new angle. But wait. How fresh is the coat of paint? And, most importantly, does it sweep us off our feet, as it is meant to? Sadly, no. The premise holds out promise. But the execution is a relentlessly downward spiral.”

Sara recently wrapped Laxman Uterkar’s upcoming film where she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal.