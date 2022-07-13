scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Sara Ali Khan says she goes to the temple, wears bikinis at the beach: ‘Both are the same girl’

Sara Ali Khan recalled her childhood trips to Europe, where she'd accompany dad Saif Ali Khan to museums and drag her parents along with her to watch The Lion King on Broadway.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 8:50:09 am
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan temple visit, Sara Ali Khan in Madhya Pradesh, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan in Ujjain, Sara Ali Khan on a temple visit, Sara Ali Khan photos, Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Sara Ali Khan travel photo, indian express newsSara Ali Khan often posts pictures of her pilgrimages. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Actor Sara Ali Khan referred to herself in the third person as she described her own duality. In a new interview with Elle, she said that there are multiple sides to her personality, but that she is still the same person within.

Making a reference about her identity on Instagram, on which she posts everything from beach pictures from tropical destinations to videos from religious pilgrimages, Sara said, “It is hard to tell because Sara Ali Khan is constantly evolving. The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you, because she is still surprising herself.”

Also read |Koffee with Karan 7 episode 2 teaser: After Karan Johar confirms Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dated, she says ‘my ex is everyone’s ex’

She said that while many would know that she was a history major at Columbia University, she specialised in Russian history. She credited her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, for contributing to her love for the subject as a child. “Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know,” she said.

Revealing her desire to perform in a play at some point, she recalled, “Every summer, I used to go with my parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. Some might consider me crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but I might go again this week.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Sara made her acting debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba. Sara was most recently seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will appear on Koffee with Karan this week, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan kareena kapoor pics
Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement