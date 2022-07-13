Sara Ali Khan says she goes to the temple, wears bikinis at the beach: ‘Both are the same girl’

Actor Sara Ali Khan referred to herself in the third person as she described her own duality. In a new interview with Elle, she said that there are multiple sides to her personality, but that she is still the same person within.

Making a reference about her identity on Instagram, on which she posts everything from beach pictures from tropical destinations to videos from religious pilgrimages, Sara said, “It is hard to tell because Sara Ali Khan is constantly evolving. The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you, because she is still surprising herself.”

She said that while many would know that she was a history major at Columbia University, she specialised in Russian history. She credited her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, for contributing to her love for the subject as a child. “Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know,” she said.

Revealing her desire to perform in a play at some point, she recalled, “Every summer, I used to go with my parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. Some might consider me crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but I might go again this week.”

Sara made her acting debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba. Sara was most recently seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will appear on Koffee with Karan this week, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.