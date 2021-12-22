Sara Ali Khan says mom Amrita Singh ‘didn’t understand’ her when she went to study abroad, reveals they haven’t had ‘shaadi conversation’

Actor Sara Ali Khan sheepishly admitted in an interview that she could possibly have bullied Ananya Panday back in school. Sara was Ananya’s senior at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

In an appearance on The Bombay Journey chat show on Mashable India, Sara also spoke about whether or not she has had the ‘shaadi talk’ with her mother, Amrita Singh, and how their relationship has evoled since she became an actor.

Asked if she had any schooltime stories about Ananya, Sara said, “Apparently, I used to bully her, is what she says. Honestly, maybe I did.” Sara said that she still bullies her sometimes, and gave a recent example. “We recently went to Lokmat Awards, and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak with me. I called her onto stage, and she was like, ‘No’. And I was like, ‘Come on!’ So, I think I bullied her again.”

Sara also admitted that she has been called a ‘control freak’ by her mother. She said that ever since she has become an actor, she has ‘started having more in common’ with her mom. “When I was away at Columbia, I don’t think she really understood me, as well as she understands me now, as somebody trying to make her mark in the Hindi film industry, which is something that she has done,” Sara said.

But as candid as they are with each other, she revealed that her mom hasn’t yet pressured her to tie the knot, and that relationships should be spoke about only when ‘they reach a level of seriousness’.

Sara, who made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Friday’s Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai.